Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader from Blue Jays

Matt Carpenter’s walk off Grand Slam home run and Matt Adams three hits helped lead the Cardinals to a doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Busch Stadium. Carpenter won Game One with the 11th inning walk off slam to give the Cards an 8-4 victory. Randal Grichuk had tied the game with a two out, two run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 4-4.

Adams three hits sparked the night cap of Game 2. His run scoring double in the bottom of the first inning got the Redbirds off to a 3-0 start. Adams drove in another run with a single in the third inning, making it a 5-0 lead. Dexter Fowler and Greg Garcia also added three hits apiece in Game Two. Fowler’s third homer of the season gave the Cards a 6-0 cushion. Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning and left with a 6-4 lead. He would end up getting the victory to raise his season record to 2-3.

The double win gets the Cardinals back to the .500 mark at 11-11.

Here's Matt Carpenter and manager Mike Matheny after the exciting Game One win.