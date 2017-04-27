Caught on video: Fight at Cahokia school prompts security crackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) - The Cahokia School District is taking extra security precautions today after a threat was made on social media. It follows a fight Wednesday at the school. All students had to go through a security checkpoint to make sure they had no weapons. Someone claimed they would bring a gun to school in retaliation.

Officials say the threat was not deemed credible and classes continued as usual. But, as a precaution, the school district has taken extra security measures to be safe.

District officials said the alleged threat did not warrant notification of every family. This prompted some parents to complain and and pull their kids out of school Thursday, fearing the worst.

The Superintendent would not say if the students involved in the fight or social media post would be disciplined or if they will face criminal charges. They are monitoring the situation very closely and don't believe anyone is in danger.