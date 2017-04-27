× Charges filed in kidnapping of Cahokia man

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 53-year-old Tennessee man for allegedly plotting to kidnap a person working for a Cahokia business.

According to Captain Dennis Plew, deputy chief of the Cahokia Police Department, authorities learned Tuesday morning that Kevin Brown was about to commit a kidnapping.

Brown arrived at the Cahokia business in an older model Winnebago RV and said he was having mechanical problems. By the time police arrived at the scene, employees at the business said Brown had already left with the employee to conduct a test ride of the RV.

While on the test drive, Brown drove the RV out of Cahokia into an unincorporated park of Dupo and then held the victim at gunpoint.

Capt. Plew said Brown fired shots during this time, but the victim was not struck.

The victim was eventually freed before police arrived at the location of the RV. Police found Brown driving his RV towards Interstate 255 and gave chase. Brown was taken into custody without incident following a short pursuit.

The kidnapping victim was located on Stolle Road just south of Cahokia, Capt. Plew said.

Brown was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated DUI, solicitation of kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful restraint, and reckless discharge of a firearm. He remains jailed on $300,000 bail.