Chick-fil-A, Cardinals offer free lunch on Thursday home games

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Here’s a home-run of a deal courtesy of the Cardinals playing at home tonight and Chick-fil-A.

Fans who come to Chick-fil-A between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 27, dressed in Cardinals gear will receive an original free chicken sandwich or an eight piece chicken nugget!

This offer is good throughout the regular season every Thursday the Redbirds play a home game.

The promotion is valid on the following dates: April 27; May 4; June 1 and 15; July 6 and 27; Aug. 10 and

24; Sept. 14 and 28.

To learn more visit: chick-fil-a.com/Locations