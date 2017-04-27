Contact 2: Florissant family fights for justice in sinking home case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) - In northern Florissant, less than a mile from the Missouri River, sits Don and Helena Rice’s home.

“It’s quiet, there’s a lot of woods, there isn’t a lot of traffic,” Don said.

From its price to its purpose, the Rices thought they’d found their forever home. In March 2015, they moved in; a month later, they say they saw cracks in the concrete.

Those cracks grew to craters. The Rices grew concerned.

“This is an unsafe situation that we’re living in," Don said.

Questioning their home’s history, the Rices contacted one of the former owners. Those owners shared a series of Facebook messages between them and realtor Robert Hussey Jr., who is also a Wentzville alderman. That exchange is now part of a lawsuit brought by the Rice family against Robert Hussey Jr. and his parents, Robert and Therese Hussey.

In the messages, the former owner asks realtor Robert Hussey Jr., owner of the Expert Realty Company, for help selling their home.

In the first message to Hussey Jr., they twice note the landslide. They also informed Hussey Jr. of “more than just foundation problems” on the property.

Hussey Jr. asks about estimates to repair the problem.

The former owner responds, “About $200,000. That’s to stop the landslide.”

In another message, the former owner says, “We need an iron clad disclosure to prevent anyone from saying we didn’t tell them about the landslide.”

Hussey Jr. responds, in part, “and disclosure is key.”

The disclosure aspect of that October 2013 exchange is an important part of this case. The following month, Robert Hussey Jr.’s parents, Robert and Therese Hussey, bought the home from its former owners for $25,000. A little more than two years later, the Husseys sold the home to the Rices for $238,000.

The seller’s disclosure statement indicates the Husseys were not aware of any soil or earth movement problems on the property. The Rices believe otherwise.

"It was fully disclosed to the Husseys that it was on a landslide,” said Don.

With fraud, negligence, and breach of contract among the allegations filed in this suit, we wanted to give the Husseys a chance to respond.

Contact 2's Mike Colombo confronted Robert Hussey about the situation at the Rices’ home. Hussey said he had nothing to say about the matter and cursed at Colombo prior to asking him to leave the property.

Colombo also questioned Robert Hussey Jr. at a Wentzville City Council meeting. Hussey said he wouldn't comment on the case while it remains as pending litigation. He said he'd be more than happy to talk about it when the case is over.

It appears answers from the Husseys will have to come in court. With the Rices’ lawsuit not scheduled for trial until May 2018, they’re struggling to find patience in the process.

“If I walk away from the house, not only do I lose the VA loan, but my credit gets messed up. I’m jeopardizing my livelihood at that point,” Don said.

It’s a situation as unstable as the ground where their sinking home sits.

For now, the Rices are still living in their home. In their lawsuit against the Hussey’s, the Rices want the contract on the home rescinded. They want all their money back, including court costs, attorney fees, and other damages.

Don and Helena created a GoFundMe page to help them cover the cost of home repairs while they fight the matter in court.