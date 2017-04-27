Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY… April 28, 2017:

The active and wet weather is alive an well…Call Noah…we are rolling into a wash out weekend…two storm systems moving over the region…the problem…they are slow movers…not typical of Spring…in turn the last weekend of April will be very wet…waves of rain and storms…very heavy rain at times…this is not a widespread severe weather outbreak but there will be some storms at times. First for Friday…mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers…no all day rain…there will be dry time. Then Friday night…the main event gets started…we may be more scattered in the evening…but the uptick in wet really kicks into gear a little later in the evening… waves of rain and storms Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning…storms and heavy rain again possible…cool with the wet. The main features in this run…heavy rain, flooding on roads and small rivers, streams and creeks and some strong storms storms…lets stay up to date….flash flooding on area roads…especially low lying roads and streets…major growing flood concerns on the Black, Bourbeuse, Meramec, Big and Kaskaskia…flood concerns on the big rivers will need to play out some here…than would be into next week.