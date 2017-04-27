How to prevent injuries while golfing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Golf season is in full-swing and so does the chance you will damage your body. Avoid getting tee'd off from aches and pains with a little golf course physical therapy!

Laura O`Connor, Physical Therapist at Athletico, tells us the do's and don'ts and which areas are abused the most.

Helpful exercise tips:

Trunk Rotation Stretch: (Utilize folding chair): Stand in a golf stance facing the wall/golf cart, where your feet are about two feet away. Place your hands on the wall and rotate your trunk toward the wall and use the wall to add a stretch.

·

Back posture stretch: Plant both feet shoulders-width apart on the ground. Grab any club and place it behind you, parallel to the ground in the small of your back. Now slowly bend your hips forward, applying pressure to your back with the club and gently rock side to side. Once you feel the stretch, you can move the club higher up your back to stretch different muscles. This stretch will improve your flexibility and ensure you not hunching throughout your game.

·

Hip Flexor Stretch: (Utilizing the folding chair): Stand and put one leg on the golf cart or bench. Put right leg on the chair/golf cart. Rotate your left elbow toward your right leg so you get good rotation.