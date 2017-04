Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Her story sent shockwaves through St. Louis. Just weeks before her 14th birthday Megan Meier committed suicide after being tormented online by the mother of a friend who posed online as a boy.

Since Megan's death in 2006, her mother Tina has been on a mission to help other children who are bullied. Megan's story and the foundation are now featured in People Magazine.

More information: www.meganmeierfoundation.org