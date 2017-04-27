Missouri Botanical Garden Herb Days Sale starts April 27

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Missouri Botanical Garden opens its doors to herb lovers this weekend. Shoppers can buy their favorite plants or discover new herbs, if they are garden members. The event run through Saturday.

But, shoppers should know that last year’s sale was so successful sellers ran out by 2 p.m. Friday.

You can become a Missouri Botanical Garden member by visiting the garden or buying a membership online.

Herb Days Sale

Missouri Botanical Garden

Today for MOBOT Members

Friday and Saturday, while supplies last.

4344 Shaw Blvd

South St. Louis

To learn more visit: MOBot.org or StLouisHerbSociety.org