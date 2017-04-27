× Missouri trial ordered for woman accused in foster child’s death

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A southwestern Missouri woman has been ordered to stand trial in connection with the 2001 death of a nearly 2-year-old foster child.

The Joplin Globe reports a McDonald County judge bound Jessica Newhard over for trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder related to Megan McCullar’s death. Newhard has pleaded not guilty.

The state placed the child with Newhard and her husband, Kevin Newhard, in June 2001. Authorities say the child died three months later of “shaken impact syndrome.”

Kevin Newhard testified Wednesday his wife confided one recent July she had “snapped” and hurt Megan, who had developmental problems.

Jessica Newhard’s attorney questioned her now-estranged husband’s credibility, noting that Kevin Newhard suffered Army-related memory loss and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

