Mother of toddler found dead won't talk to detectives

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _Authorities in northern Illinois say the mother of the 1 {-year-old girl whose body was found inside her home is refusing to talk to detectives and only reluctantly let them search the home hours after they asked.

During a news conference Thursday morning Will County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson said an autopsy hasn’t been completed so he doesn’t yet know how Semaj (sa-MAH-jay) Crosby died.

Ackerson would not identify any suspects but says the Joliet Township house where the woman lived with her children was crowded with as many as 15 “squatters” who lived in what he called “deplorable” conditions. He says detectives started to talk to the mother but stopped after someone else who lived at the house pounded on a wall and shouted for her to stop talking. The mother has retained an attorney who Ackerson says has not allowed her to speak further.

The little girl was the subject of an intense manhunt from Tuesday evening until late Wednesday night when her body was found inside the house that is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Atkinson would not say where the girl’s body was found.