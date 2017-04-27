MSD prepares for heavy rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a lot of rain in the forecast this weekend MSD crews are making sure the sewers are ready to handle all of that rain.

With over 160,000 street inlets and almost 10,000 miles of sewer lines to maintain, MSD crews are doing work like cleaning out debris in the sewers to prevent ponding or street flooding.

Localized flooding from storms can be very costly, so MSD urges customers to know their zone and risk of flooding.

MSD has also taken steps to protect its Fenton Wastewater Plant. In December 2015, flood waters from the Meramec River spilled over the levees that surround the facility. The plant was submerged in 6-feet of water and shut down.

MSD has since added bypass pumps to prevent that from happening again.