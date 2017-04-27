Mystery of missing kids in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Do you know how many kids are missing in the St. Louis area right now? Hundreds according to a FOX Files investigation.

Chris Hayes joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the astounding numbers.

More than 200 teens have gone missing from the St. Louis area since the year 2000. Many are names you`ve never heard but even those that you have heard, seem to have disappeared into the background like Phoenix Coldon, an UMSL student who disappeared December 2011.

Her father Lawrence Coldon believes she`s still alive. He was floored when he learned how many other families were living the same mystery.

Tonight at 10 p.m. in the FOX Files, Chris will discuss the one small north county community that`s seen 33 young people disappear since 2000. You`ll hear from police about what they fear is happening and what you can do about it.