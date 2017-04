Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KTVI)-From tomorrow until May 7, nearly half a million music-lovers head to New Orleans for the world`s largest music festival. Performers include superstars like Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Usher & The Roots.

Maroon 5 keyboardist, P.J. Morton tells us what can we expect this year!

To learn more visit: nojazzfest.com