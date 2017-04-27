× One small St. Louis County town is missing dozens of teens

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Right now there are hundreds of missing kids all around the St. Louis area. Children are disappearing at an alarming rate, especially in one area – North St. Louis County. In the small community of Berkeley, MO alone, 33 kids have disappeared since 2000.

In this report, we`re going to tell you why they’re forgotten, what may have happened to them, and what you can do about it. An astounding 219 boys and girls have disappeared from the St. Louis Metro area since 2000 according to our investigation. We compiled names from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

We began running names during the search for Monica Sykes, who disappeared from Berkeley. While her name was on the news, many other names have not brought the same attention. Those that have are now faded into the background behind other news events.

Phoenix Coldon`s parents still search without the same community support as when she first disappeared December 2011. Lawrence Coldon said, “It`s a terrible, crying, deplorable shame that so many people can come up missing in this country with a country with the type of resources that we have.”

Phoenix was recently attending the University of Missouri-Columbia and living in North County. Her dad believes she may have been taken to be sold for sex and that she’s alive.

“I found out where my daughter went missing — there were three other girls that went missing in the same area where we were living,” he said.

Advocate Kimberly Ritter said, “There`s a demand for child sex unfortunately.”

We rode with Ritter who now looks at abandoned buildings as potential hiding places for people who want to enslave children for sex. She said, “You have to be aware because if you pay attention you may be able to save a child.”

She learned about sex slaves by accident when working as a travel agent for nuns. The Sisters of St. Joseph asked her to train hotel employees how to spot it.

A judge this month sentenced Kyle Parks for selling girls out of a St. Charles motel. One was a missing teen from Ohio. Detectives traced her phone to the Red Roof Inn at Zumbehl and I-70. If traffickers and kidnappers are brazen enough to use hotels, Ritter thinks it’s likely they’re also working in abandoned buildings.

“No one comes to a location like this. It is hidden in plain sight,” she said.

Like an abandoned North St. Louis house that reportedly hid a 12-year-old girl for days. She’d been reported missing after failing to show up at her school bus stop. A suspect now faces charges of kidnapping and sex assault. The backyard shows signs of people hanging out — food containers and mattresses. Next door you can see another abandoned house.

Ritter said, “You never know what’s going on in those houses.”

We check an abandoned building in North County. We spot kids toys in the debris and another mattress. Ritter talked about the mattress as she said, “This is one of the things I would expect to find in an abandoned house where kids who were homeless, who are taken, kids who are on drugs, laying for the night.”

It’s right inside the iconic Lewis and Clark Tower in Moline Acres. It`s condemned. The elevators don’t work, but kids walk by and tell us people are upstairs. I asked Ritter, “Why don`t you think police go in these places?”

She answered, “Everybody asks me that question. I don`t know.”

Hayes followed up, “Because we could find people inside.”

Ritter added, “Apparently on the top floor from what they were saying.” You can see the tower from the Moline Acres police station blocks away, but the police chief has no comment about checking inside for people who may need help.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Police Department has a special investigations unit trained to rescue sex slaves.

Sgt. Adam Kavanaugh told me, “We talk to a lot of the girls and a lot of them were just walking down the street, skip school, they’re running away, they’re walking down the street and then somebody will pull up and say ‘hey where are you headed to?’”

During a traffic stop, County officers now know they have to look for more than just signs someone is selling drugs. They’re looking for people who may be selling other people. They never know when they might find someone who’s been missing.

Sgt. Kavanaugh said, “That`s one of those things that my unit pays attention to. We get all of the flyers of the missing girls and then we pay attention to our typical areas (as well as the website) Backpage, internet adds, to see if pictures show up in any of those advertisements.”

State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal has been one of the few politicians trying to get the public’s attention about it. She recently posted on Facebook asking parents to make sure their kids “have a tracking device on their phones. Instruct them to keep it on when they leave the house. This is serious. Over 20 girls have gone missing in a very small local zone.”

Chapelle-Nadal told me in person, “There are people zeroing in on our young girls — and men as well — because they want to capture them and make them part of the sex trade.”

Chapelle-Nadal believes we should talk to kids about what can happen and remind them what they mean to us. She added, “Many times people don`t want to see the sadness in a person’s eyes and they’re reaching out. They’re speaking through their behavior and we have to be in tune to this. We have to be able to see that something is wrong with ‘Keisha.’ (Maybe) ‘Keisha’ is not acting the way she usually acts. What`s going on at home? Sometimes it’s OK to be a nosy neighbor.”

Berkeley police did not respond to our questions about why Highway Patrol reports show such a concentration of missing girls there. We’ve compiled a complete list of every missing child 18 and under.

A local Facebook page called Unity Alert reports six people missing just during the 25th and 26rh of April. The group often forms “search and rescue” teams.

Missing St. Louis Area Female Teens:

City Name Age Agency Date Missing Race Bel Ridge RALPH, ELIJAH 15 BEL RIDGE PD 11/8/2016 Black Bellefontaine GREEN, NADIA N 15 BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS PD 5/17/2013 Black Berkeley WEEDEN, TYRISHA 17 BERKELEY PD 2/18/2017 Black Berkeley URSERY, MARILYN 16 BERKELEY PD 7/5/2014 Black Berkeley TATE, CAROL 39 BERKELEY PD 12/9/2000 Black Berkeley TORRES, JENNIFER 17 BERKELEY PD 3/6/2017 White Berkeley SYKES, MONICA ELAINE 25 BERKELEY PD 10/28/2016 Black Berkeley PERKINS, BRITTANY 26 BERKELEY PD 7/28/2014 Black Berkeley PAYNE, SHAMYA 17 BERKELEY PD 3/12/2016 Black Berkeley MCMILLER, KAMILLA R 19 BERKELEY PD 1/6/2017 Black Berkeley MACK, CORRINE ELVA 33 BERKELEY PD 3/6/2014 Black Berkeley GREEN, ALEXIS 15 BERKELEY PD 8/2/2016 Black Berkeley GORDON, JALA 16 BERKELEY PD 2/10/2017 Black Berkeley EDWARDS, SHARDAE 14 BERKELEY PD 12/28/2014 Black Berkeley EDWARDS, SHARDA 15 BERKELEY PD 1/27/2015 Black Berkeley DIXSON, MONYAE 15 BERKELEY PD 3/13/2017 Black Berkeley DAVIS, TANISHA 17 BERKELEY PD 6/15/2015 Black Berkeley CRAWFORD, DANYEL 18 BERKELEY PD 8/8/2012 Black Berkeley CURTIS, NESHAY 15 BERKELEY PD 8/16/2014 Black Berkeley COSEY, SHEMIKA 16 BERKELEY PD 12/30/2008 Black Berkeley COMES, ERIELE 17 BERKELEY PD 6/3/2015 Black Berkeley BROWN, TAMMY M 14 BERKELEY PD 4/12/2002 Black Berkeley BROWN, MARSHAY P 14 BERKELEY PD 11/7/2012 Black Berkeley SAVAGE, SHALISE 16 BERKELEY PD 5/21/2016 Black Berkeley SIMPSON, MAKAYLA 16 BERKELEY PD 1/28/2017 Black Berkeley BABER, MALIKA 15 BERKELEY PD 5/7/2007 Black Clayton WILLIAMS, ALYSSA 18 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 3/27/2017 Black Clayton WILKES, JANE 15 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD02/19/2017 Black Clayton WATSON, EMILY S 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 9/11/2016 White Clayton WALTON, DESTINI 14 CLAYTON PD 2/22/2017 Black Clayton TARIQ, BISMAH 18 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 5/12/2016 White Clayton THOMPSON, DAMETRIONNA 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 1/29/2017 Black Clayton SKINNER-WARD, NEAIRA SHANA 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 3/16/2017 Black Clayton ROBERTSON, KARIEN DASHAY 22 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 1/3/2015 Black Clayton PAMPKIN, DAVAIONA 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD10/04/2016 Black Clayton MITCHELL, MORALE 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 2/25/2017 Black Clayton MCDONALD, DESIREE 14 CIRCUIT COURT-JUVENILE DIV. 11/3/2014 Unknown Clayton JOHNSON, DYSHIA 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 1/1/2017 Black Clayton HEDRICK, BRIANA L 14 CIRCUIT COURT-JUVENILE DIV. 7/20/2015 White Clayton HAMPTON, KAYLA 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD03/21/2017 Black Clayton GRIFFIN, AAYUNNA MONIQUE 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 1/6/2017 Black Clayton COLDON, PHOENIX 23 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 12/18/2011 Black Clayton BOWENS, SAPPHIRE SHAMPAYN 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 8/14/2015 Black Clayton BUSAPATHAMRONG, KANOKWAN 20 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 11/15/2016 Asian Clayton BUDDEMEYER, BREANNA MARIE 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 11/13/2014 White Ferguson WALLACE, TIESHA 29 FERGUSON PD 11/21/2016 Black Ferguson TAYLOR, BRIANNA 16 FERGUSON PD 8/27/2015 Black Ferguson MCCLENDON, DEIVON 17 FERGUSON PD 6/15/2016 Black Ferguson KYLE, AMELIAN 14 FERGUSON PD 3/15/2017 Black Ferguson GARDNER, KIARA 15 FERGUSON PD 11/8/2016 Black Ferguson DISMUKES, EPIPHANY 15 FERGUSON PD 1/30/2017 Black Ferguson CANADAY, WILLOW LYNN 18 FERGUSON PD 3/20/2017 Black Florissant ZAIZ, TIFFANY M 17 FLORISSANT PD 3/24/2017 White Florissant MONTGOMERY, SHEREKA JACKIERA 18 FLORISSANT PD 3/25/2017 Black Florissant MCCASSKILL, JAVETA 15 FLORISSANT PD 3/11/2017 Black Florissant CRUMP, PRECIOUS 18 FLORISSANT PD 3/17/2017 Black Hazelwood SLAYTONELSTON, BRITTANEY 17 HAZELWOOD PD 12/21/2016 Black Hazelwood REANDO, APRIL C 16 HAZELWOOD PD 9/8/2016 White Hillsdale HOUSTON, ISIS 17 HILLSDALE PD 9/4/2016 Black North County DAVIS, BRI 3/30/2017 Black Northwoods CAVES, ALYIAH 17 NORTHWOODS PD 3/17/2017 Black Northwoods DOUGHLAS, BARNIESHA 17 NORTHWOODS PD 01/04/2017 Black Overland WILLIAMS, LANYYA MIONNA 16 OVERLAND PD 11/13/2016 Black Overland TAYLOR, CARMEN 17 OVERLAND PD 2/2/2005 Black Overland MORALES-MENDOZA, YENIFER YESSEN 19 OVERLAND PD 11/1/2016 White Overland JOHNSON, BREANNA 20 OVERLAND PD 8/9/2016 White St. Ann GRAY, NICOLE 30 ST ANN PD 12/20/1999 Black St. Ann ANOH, EPSE 37 ST ANN PD 4/8/2015 Black St. Charles ROJAS, ABIGAIL 18 ST CHARLES PD 3/8/2017 White St. Louis WOODS, CAYLEN B 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 2/23/2016 Black St. Louis WILSON, MIKAYLA STEPHANIE 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/4/2015 Black St. Louis WHITESIDE, ISIS DESIRE 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/10/2017 Black St. Louis WALKER, NASJA 12 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 6/21/2012 Black St. Louis WALKER, DEVONNA A 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/20/2004 Black St. Louis VAZQUEZ, VERONICA R 23 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/12/2001 White St. Louis TATUM, KIMBERLY T 20 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/22/1999 Black St. Louis SILVA, ESTRELLA CORTEZ 15 WOODSON TERRACE PD 9/19/2016 White St. Louis SANDERS, LORI 15 KINLOCH PD 8/20/2000 Black St. Louis SANDERS, IMANI 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 8/11/2014 Black St. Louis REGANS, LETITIA NUCHELLE 29 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/16/2006 Black St. Louis PORTER, ANTAJA DOMINIQUE 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/19/2017 Black St. Louis POINTDEXTER, SHANESE SOLE 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/12/2016 Black St. Louis PHILLIPS, ZQUERIA JENA 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/21/2017 Black St. Louis OLVERA, ESPERANZA 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/1/2017 White St. Louis NOLAND, ESSENCE 19 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/12/2017 Black St. Louis NGUYEN, KIM 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/4/2003 Asian St. Louis NGOC, THUI 18 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/20/2004 Asian St. Louis LAWRENCE, KEIRA PATRICE 29 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 6/8/2015 Black St. Louis KAPPLEMANN, ENDIA STAR 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/4/2013 Black St. Louis KAMAU, GIFT SLU DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 4/3/2017 Unknown St. Louis JUSIC, JULIJANA 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/14/2014 White St. Louis JOHNSON, ELLA MAE 34 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 7/31/2016 Black St. Louis JOHNSON, BEVERLY ANN 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 5/14/2016 Black St. Louis JOHNSON, CHARLEY C 33 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/14/2015 Black St. Louis JENKINS, BRANDI A 18 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/24/2005 White St. Louis HUMPHREIS, JAMYA 5 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 7/6/2015 Black St. Louis HUGHES, AVONNA MALASHA 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/14/2017 Black St. Louis HOWELL-JOINER, ALEXIS 14 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/30/2016 Black St. Louis HOANG, NGH 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 5/28/2006 Asian St. Louis HAMILTON, ANGELA 26 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 12/18/2016 Black St. Louis GREEN, DONNA 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 4/22/2013 Black St. Louis GORDON, NANCY 19 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 8/3/2016 Black St. Louis GARNER, ASHLEY M 22 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 10/12/2013 Black St. Louis GALLEGOS, EVELYN 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 1/6/2017 Black St. Louis FULLER, CHEYENNE MARIE 27 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/14/2016 White St. Louis COVINGTON, LATICIA 22 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 1/26/2001 Black St. Louis COLLINS, JAYLA 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/4/2017 Black St. Louis BROWN, AVIAH R 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/15/2017 Black St. Louis BRADFORD, SAMIRA 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/10/2017 Black St. Louis BARNES, CHERIE N 10 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 4/29/1994 White St. Louis BARNES, ARMONIE 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 5/29/2016 Black St. Louis AUSTIN, TIFFANY ANN 30 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/6/2017 Black St. Louis ANDERSON, MAKAYLA 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/29/2016 Black St. Louis AMUSON, ASHLEY 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/19/2002 Black St. Louis ALLEN, KELLY L 21 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/13/2007 Black St. Louis ALIMANOVIC, NURIFA 18 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/27/2016 White U City WILLIAMS, WISDOM 16 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 10/27/2016 Black U City WILLIAMS, NYELL 14 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/27/2017 Black U City WALKER, CHRISTIANNA ALEXANDRI 15 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 10/24/2014 Black U City THURMOND, TANESHA RENEE 20 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 10/28/2016 Black U City TIPTON, ANTOINETTE NICOLE 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 5/2/2016 Black U City ROBINSON, JALYNN LASHAE 18 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/1/2015 Black U City RICE, ARIEONNA 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 7/21/2016 Black U City NOWDEN, DORRIS LAWANDA 18 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 1/29/2017 Black U City LOCKRIDGE, CANDI CHARLETTA 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 12/24/2015 Black U City LINDEN, ANGEL ANNMARIE 19 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 5/19/2016 White U City JOHNSON, SHAMONUIA NICHOLE 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 8/9/2016 Black U City IVORY, VICTORIA RENEE 16 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/20/2017 Black U City HENDERSON, RONDA 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 1/24/2017 Black U City GAYDEN, MONTISHA 16 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 8/31/2006 Black U City HALL, LABRIA 16 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 2/20/2016 Black U City DRAGGS, ELIZABETH NYCHOLE 18 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 11/19/2016 Black U City CHILLERS, TONI 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 4/25/2016 Black U City CLARK, SHATONDA VERONICA 18 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/10/2016 Black U City BRINKLEY, SONDRA M 16 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 8/7/2016 Black Velda City ELLIOTTJOHNSON, JUKORAH LONICE 17 VELDA CITY PD 9/5/2015 Black Vinita Park WISNIEWSKA, JOANNA 20 VINITA PARK PD 9/6/2016 Black Vinita Park MORRIS, KATRENA M 14 VINITA PARK PD 8/13/2004 Black Vinita Park JORDAN, NYA 16 VINITA PARK PD 7/15/2016 Black Vinita Park EWING, TAELUR 14 VINITA PARK PD 6/27/2016 Black Vinita Park CONWAY, SHEA ANN 39 VINITA PARK PD 1/1/2014 Black Vinita Park COMBS, ERIELE 17 VINITA PARK PD 9/10/2015 Black Vinita Park CLAY, BRIANNA NICOLE 18 VINITA PARK PD 11/24/2016 Black Vinita Park CAMPBELL, DESTINY 13 VINITA PARK PD 11/8/2014 Black

Missing St. Louis Area Male Teens:

CITY NAME AGE MISSING AGENCY DATE MISSING RACE Bellefontaine PATTON, MAURICE O 16 BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS PD 4/21/2014 Black Berkeley STALLINGS, ERRION 15 BERKELEY PD 12/4/2014 Black Berkeley RUSSELL, BRYANT 13 BERKELEY PD 7/10/2002 Black Berkeley RAGLAND, JASON 17 BERKELEY PD 2/13/2015 Black Berkeley OATES, DJION 16 BERKELEY PD 3/17/2014 Black Berkeley MCKINNEY, RYAN A 14 BERKELEY PD 8/10/2014 Black Berkeley FOWLER, TURREY 16 BERKELEY PD 7/8/2015 Black Berkeley DAVIS, JOHN 15 BERKELEY PD 11/21/2014 Black Berkeley COMBS, MICHAEL 17 BERKELEY PD 03/06/2017 Black Berkeley COHEN, DESHUN 14 BERKELEY PD 2/19/2015 Black Clayton YOUNG, TYJUAN 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD JENNINGS CITY 4/1/2017 Black Clayton WREN, DOMINIQUE 16 CIRCUIT COURT-JUVENILE DIV. 9/20/2016 Black Clayton ORTIZ, LOGAN TIMOTHY 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 4/1/2017 White Clayton KILBERT, NACORION 15 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 10/28/2016 Black Clayton JACKSON, LABARON 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 9/2/2016 Black Clayton IVORY, JOHNNY 15 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 4/18/2016 Black Clayton HEDRICK, DONALD ARTHUR I 13 CIRCUIT COURT-JUVENILE DIV. 12/21/2016 White Clayton EDWARDS, DEVONTAE A 16 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 6/14/2016 Black Clayton DURAN, YIMI 15 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 12/14/2011 White Clayton CAMERON, AARON J 17 ST LOUIS COUNTY PD 3/4/2017 Black Ferguson STRONG-PATTERSON, DONALD 17 FERGUSON PD 1/3/2017 Black Ferguson ELLIOTT, TREVEON MARK 17 FERGUSON PD 1/28/2017 Black Ferguson BARNES, JAYLYNN 17 FERGUSON PD 1/4/2017 Black Florissant PALMER, CAMERON 17 FLORISSANT PD 4/3/2017 Black Florissant HORTON, DION 15 FLORISSANT PD 11/17/2016 Black Florissant GRUBB, GLENNON MICHAEL 17 FLORISSANT PD 3/29/2017 White Florissant DAVIS, DAVION 12 FLORISSANT PD 2/28/2017 Black Maryland Heights BURTON, BROCK 15 MARYLAND HEIGHTS PD 3/31/2017 White Normandy LOWE, ANDERSON 16 NORMANDY PD 12/12/2016 Black Normandy CRISP, DEVONTE 17 CRISP, DEVONTE 2/4/2017 Black St. Ann KEENTON, KEWAUN 16 ST ANN PD 12/24/2016 Black St. Charles JONES, RICHARD ANTWON 15 ST CHARLES PD 3/15/2017 Black St. Charles ADAMS, DANIEL M 15 ST CHARLES PD 4/3/2017 White St. Charles ADAMS, ANTHONY J 14 ST CHARLES PD 4/3/2017 White St. Louis ZEH, CHRISTOPHER 1 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 11/9/2010 Black St. Louis WHITE, TROY 15 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 9/2/2016 Black St. Louis WEBSTER, LAWANA 16 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 9/2/2016 Black St. Louis SUTBERRY, CRAIG 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 5/11/2016 White St. Louis ROBINSON, KAYLON 16 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 12/28/2016 Black St. Louis PURNELL, JABARA 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/30/2010 Black St. Louis PARKER-BEY, ARCHELAUS 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/10/2017 Black St. Louis NASH, RYAN M 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 7/29/2014 White St. Louis MOSS, KYLE MATTHEW 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/27/2017 White St. Louis MORGAN, SHON 16 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 8/26/2016 Black St. Louis JONES, KESHAUN 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 2/17/2017 Black St. Louis JOHNSON, TIMOTHY 3 15 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 7/26/2010 Black St. Louis INGAMELLS, KELLAN PAUL 15 DYS-ST. LOUIS REGION_ERA 5/24/2014 Black St. Louis HESTER, ARMANI 15 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 10/17/2016 Black St. Louis GREEN, ROBERT KENNETH 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/17/2017 Black St. Louis FORD, GAIGE I 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/15/2017 White St. Louis FERGUSON, CHRISTIAN 10 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 6/11/2003 Black St. Louis DRAPER, CHRISTOPHER 13 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/21/2014 Black St. Louis DIXON, JAYLIN 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/16/2016 Black St. Louis DAVIS, LAMONT 15 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 8/3/2015 Black St. Louis COOK, DARRON S 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 6/29/2016 Black St. Louis CANNON, JOSHUA CORTEZ 17 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 1/2/2017 Black St. Louis BYRD, GEBAR LYNON J 2 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 3/22/2010 Black St. Louis BOA, TRUONG 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 3/31/2017 Asian St. Louis BOSTIC, DARIUS 13 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 4/2/2017 Black St. Louis BERNALDO, SANTOS 16 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 2/22/2015 White St. Louis BELTON, JERIMYAH 17 DYS-LEWIS & CLARK HALL ST LOUIS 1/18/2017 Black St. Louis BAUTISTA, BRANDON RODRIGUEZ 1 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/18/2009 White St. Louis ARMAN, MARQUIS 2 ST LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE 9/30/2010 Black U City YUNIS, ABDALLA 15 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/12/2016 Black U City PORTER, ERIC LAMONT J 17 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 4/18/2016 Black U City POLLARD, ANDRE JERMAINE 13 UNIVERSITY CITY PD 3/9/2017 Black Velda City ONEIL, NASIR 14 VELDA CITY PD 9/24/2016 Black Vinita Park WRIGHT, QUINDARIAN 17 VINITA PARK PD 1/8/2017 Black Vinita Park NAPIER, ALONZO 13 VINITA PARK PD 5/3/2016 Black Vinita Park MEEKS, CHAVIS 16 VINITA PARK PD 8/26/2015 Black Vinita Park MCCOMBS, CHRISTOPHER 13 VINITA PARK PD 4/11/2016 Black Vinita Park KING, JONATHAN 15 VINITA PARK PD 1/17/2016 Black Vinita Park DAVIDSON, KOREY JR 15 VINITA PARK PD 3/17/2014 Black

