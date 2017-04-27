Shootout outside north city church; bullet goes through front window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – An argument between two men led to a shootout outside a north city church. Some 30 people were attending prayer service inside when the bullets started flying.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. outside Sincere Worship Church near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and N. Broadway, located in the Baden neighborhood.

One man drove away firing into the air while the other apparently fired back at him. At least one of those shots shattered the church window in the front of the building.

Pastor Patrick Reel said right after he said “amen” to conclude the service, at least one shot came through the window.

“Extremely scary because you don’t know where the shots are coming from,” Reel said. “People were running and ducking because we’re not accustomed to any shots; this is a church.”

Reel said he knows this is a rough area for a church but has a funding drive to help find a new location.

Meanwhile, police did not have any information on suspects or their vehicles.