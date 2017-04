Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - In 2014, the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson by a police officer and the riots and unrest that followed sparked a movement of activism and awareness.

A documentary called Show Me Democracy follows seven St. Louis area college students in the wake of those events and launches the "We the Dreamers" documentary series on the Fuse network. This film will air on Saturday evening at 8pm.

More information: fuse.tv/show-me-democracy