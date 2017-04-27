× Southwest Missouri inmate charged with starting fire in cell

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ An inmate in southwest Missouri has been charged with setting his cell on fire with a cigarette lighter that inmates are barred from carrying.

The Joplin Globe reports 47-year-old Ricky Pitts was charged with first-degree arson for a fire early Tuesday morning at the Joplin City Jail.

Firefighters were called to the jail a little after midnight regarding a fire in a padded cell reserved for disruptive inmates.

Police say jail staff managed to extinguish the fire before responders arrived. No injuries to inmates or employees were reported.

Court documents say Pitt allegedly took his shirt off in the cell and used a lighter to set it on fire, fanning it to make the flames spread.

Missouri court records don’t list an attorney for Pitts, who remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe