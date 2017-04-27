SSM Health Medical Minute: New option for those with shoulder problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Growing more common is a procedure called reverse shoulder replacement. For some with rotator cuff problems, reversing the socket and metal ball that goes into a conventional replacement is a better alternative. Dr. Katherine Burns, orthopedic surgeon at SSM Health DePaul Hospital says the reverse shoulder replacement is a solution for a wide variety of conditions including arthritis and rotator cuff tears.

It can be scary to think that changing the way nature originally intended a shoulder to work, but it’s been shown over the last 25 years that reverse shoulder replacement can be very effective for a group of patients.

