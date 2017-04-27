× St. Charles County teens charged in ‘Pokemon Go’ robbery spree

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged three St. Charles County teenagers in connection with a robbery spree in which they used the ‘Pokemon Go’ gaming app to target victims.

According to prosecutors, the 18-year-old suspects went around the city in July 2016 and held up several people at gunpoint. The suspects are accused of taking cellphones, purses, and wallets from the victims, who were playing ‘Pokemon Go,’ a mobile game that requires people to walk around and collect the titular creatures. The game was designed to make players more active and social.

Police say the robbers got the victims to a location by setting up a beacon to a Pokéstop to lure more players. They were using the app to locate people standing in the middle of parking lots and other isolated locations.

The suspects, identified as Shane Braker, Brett Miller, and Jamine Warner, were each charged with 22 felony counts, including: 11 counts of armed criminal action, 7 counts of first-degree robbery, 3 counts of attempted first-degree robbery, and a single count of first degree assault.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch have a detailed breakdown of the times and locations of the St. Louis robberies.

The trio was charged last year for similar armed robberies in Creve Coeur and O’Fallon. A fourth suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old juvenile, was also arrested at the time and placed in the custody of juvenile authorities.