ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The stormy weather on Wednesday forced the Cardinals to postpone last night's game against the Blue Jays. They'll make it up tonight as part of a split doubleheader.

The soggy ground and windy weather also caused a tree to fall just before 2 a.m. on Westminster Place in the Central West End. It damaged three parked cars.

No one was injured.