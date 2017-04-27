Woman reported Missouri man was abused at group home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON, Mo. (AP) _ A central Missouri woman says she once called an abuse hotline because she suspected a man whose body authorities believe was found in a dumpster this week was being abused at a group home.

Mary Martin, of Fulton, told The Columbia Daily Tribune she wasn't allowed to have contact with the man, Carl DeBrodie, after she called the hotline.

Fulton police believe a body found Monday in a container encased in concrete inside a dumpster was DeBrodie, although the body hasn't been positively identified. He was reported missing April 17 from a home for the developmentally disabled.

Martin says she cared for DeBrodie for years and tried unsuccessfully to be appointed his guardian or adopt him.

Myers says investigators are talking to several people of interest in the case.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune