You Paid For It: A sweetheart deal for a top state worker

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The “You Paid For It Team” investigates what the Missouri State Auditor calls a sweetheart deal for a top state worker. Richard Loftin is the former Chancellor of the University of Missouri Columbia campus. He was forced out of his job in the campus uproar in 2015. That proved the be the beginning of special deals that allowed Loftin to rake in a half million dollars over the next year.

Loftin got to stay rent free in the Chancellors residence, even though he was no longer Chancellor. He kept getting a Chancellor’s pay of $459,000 for six months. The State Auditor says, during that time, they couldn’t find any evidence of him doing work for the school.

The University just created a new job for him called Director of National Security Research Development. The pay for that job is $344,000. He also got a $15,000 allowance for a luxury car, a $35,000 stipend on top of his regular pay, and $50,000 to travel around the campuses and around the nation.

The State Auditor calls it one of the worst deals for taxpayers she’s seen. Marcy Graham, the head of the University Board of Curators, admits it’s questionable. She says officials were dealing with an extraordinary situation at the time.