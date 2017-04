ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The 11th Annual Flower Bulb Giveaway takes place this weekend in Des Peres. Josh Vaughn, of Habitat for Humanity St. Louis Restore, tells us more.

The event is Sunday, April 30 at 2117 Sams Drive, behind Sam’s Club. Coffee and Bundt cakes will be available starting at 7 a.m. The bulb giveaway begins at 9 a.m.

The bulbs are pre-bagged. There’s a one bag per person limit.