Alton man struck by train and killed

ALTON, IL (KTVI) – Authorities have identified a man struck and killed by a train late Thursday night at Alton Steel Incorporated.

According to Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn, 37-year-old Jeremiah Greene was struck by a train just after 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

Greene was not an employee of Alton Steel.

The death remains under investigation as toxicology tests are conducted, Nonn said.

Funeral arrangements for Greene are still pending.