Cardinals to induct Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin into Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame will now include Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin. The team made the announcement during a TV special on FOX Sports Midwest Friday evening. The 2017 class was selected from a voting process that included fans and St. Louis baseball experts.

The Cardinals say that Mark McGwire and Tim McCarver were the top two vote-getters in the online Cardinals Hall of Fame balloting. A release from the team says that the ballot included Cardinals legends Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen. They were selected by a committee of Cardinals baseball experts through a secret ballot process. More than 40,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over the six-week voting period.

The Red Ribbon Committee also elected legendary outfielder/third baseman Pepper Martin, a veteran player, for induction using a secret ballot process. Martin played for the Cardinals primarily from 1931 through 1940, but also made limited appearances in 1928, 1930 and 1944. A career Cardinal, Martin won World Series Championships with the club in 1931 and 1934.

A release from the St. Louis Cardinals states that:

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize the exceptional careers and significant achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history, as well as those who have made exceptional contributions to the organization. To be eligible, players must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and must be retired as a player from Major League Baseball for at least three years. The eligible pool of players is divided into two categories, “modern players” and “veteran players”. If a player retired more than 40 years prior to the induction year, he is classified as a veteran player.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery presented by Edward Jones that is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the Cardinals Museum. The Hall of Fame Gallery is free and open to the public.

The 2017 Cardinals Induction Class will be formally enshrined at a ceremony on Saturday, August 26 during the 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/HOF for more information.