Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND… April 29-30, 2017:

No change in my thinking…think of this as a slow moving…hurricane like system that will be in play all weekend long… very wet…waves of rain and storms…very heavy rain at times…this is not a widespread severe weather outbreak but there will be some storms at times…some strong to severe…Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning…storms and heavy rain again possible…cool with the wet. The main features in this run…heavy rain, flooding on roads and small rivers, streams and creeks and some strong storms storms…lets stay up to date….flash flooding on area roads…especially low lying roads and streets…major flood concerns on the Black, Bourbeuse, Meramec, Big and Kaskaskia…flood concerns on the big rivers will need to play out some here…than would be into next week…on the big rivers minor to moderate flooding