Faith Hill booed during St. Louis concert for mentioning Rams, NFL

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Country music superstar Faith Hill learned a valuable lesson during Thursday night’s concert at the Scottrade Center: don’t mention the Rams or NFL in St. Louis.

Hill and husband Tim McGraw were talking with the crowd between songs when she “had to confess something.”

“Do you know what I was watching before we came out here? The NFL Draft.”

And that’s when the boos began to rise from the audience.

“I know why they’re booing you,” McGraw said.

When the McGraw mentioned the Rams, the crowd responded as though Stan Kroenke’s face appeared on the scoreboard.