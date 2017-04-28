× Family of Blake Snyder accepts Medal of Honor for his courage, sacrifice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-The 40th Annual Memorial Ceremony Breakfast celebrating fallen heroes was held Friday morning (April 28). The event honors all police, firefighters and first responders from St. Louis County who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The outside portion of the event, which was scheduled to take place at St. Louis County Memorial Park, was canceled due to rain. It will not be rescheduled.

This year’s ceremony hitting close to home for many in the St. Louis County Police Department after the death of fellow officer Blake Snyder in 2016.

Officer Snyder`s name was added to the memorial wall, and Snyder`s widow, Elizabeth, was presented with the Medal of Honor for his courage and sacrifice.