Fugitive for 2 decades held without bail in killing

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man who eluded authorities for nearly 20 years in a sexual assault case and was placed on the FBI’s most wanted list has been ordered held without bond.

Fidel Urbina was taken into custody in September by authorities in Mexico and returned to the U.S. this week.

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday outlined the case against the 41-year-old Urbina.

Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Taczy said Urbina in March 1998 forced a woman into a car and repeatedly raped her. After posting bond in that case, he also allegedly beat, raped and fatally strangled a second woman in October 1998.

The woman, Gabriella Torres, had brought her car to be repaired at the garage where Urbina worked. Her body was found in the burned auto. His fingerprints were allegedly found on the auto.

It wasn’t immediately known if Urbina has legal representation.