ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A six-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night on the city's north side. It happened around 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of Labadie and Norwood in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police say two cars were involved in the accident. Both drivers fled the scene.

Authorities believe the person in a red vehicle hit the victim. No other details were made available.

It’s unclear if the child was in the street at the time.