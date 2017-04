× Hazelwood police officer involved in multi-vehicle accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A Hazelwood police officer was rear-ended in a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The accident occurred at N. Florissant Road and Connolly Drive.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

It’s unclear if anybody was injured.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.