Jefferson County preparing for flash flooding

DE SOTO , MO (KTVI) - One of the usual spots that are hit when the water rises is Jefferson County. Residents and officials are preparing for the water after a flash flood watch was issued for this weekend.

Firefighters have given 1,000 sandbags to homeowners in one subdivision. They were checking out their two rescue boats, they put them to use frequently when there is flash flooding.

"They have the facilities there to accommodate a large number of people we have cots that are being delivered by the American Red Cross and we have a secondary shelter set up." said De Soto Police Chief Rick Draper.

The chief says he's been meeting with other emergency agencies and citizens to spread the word that high water could be on the way. Last year the Joachim creek jumped its banks, causing lots of problems in the community.

The chief says he won't be surprised if it does flood in the next few days.