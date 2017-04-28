× Journalist: Trump brought Electoral map handouts of his wins to interview

President Donald Trump had a special handout for three Reuters journalists who conducted a wide-ranging interview with him on Thursday connected to his first 100 days in office.

While discussing a topic regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump produced three maps illustrating the latest data from his electoral college wins in the 2016 election, according to Jeff Mason, the White House correspondent for Reuters and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“We were talking … about President Xi and that relationship and then he sort of interrupted himself and handed out this map of the electoral college and said that these were the latest figures of the areas in the country that he had won in 2016,” said Mason, showing the map to the cameras on CNN’s “New Day” Friday morning.

“There were three of us in the interview … and he had a copy for each of us,” added Mason. “It was just clear that the election … remains very much on his mind.”

As CNN’s Chris Cillizza has reported, this is a far from an isolated incident with Trump. Indeed, Cilizza has reported that “almost daily,” Trump “finds a way to shoehorn the fact that he won when no one else said he could into conversations.”

Earlier this month, when he was asked by The New York Times why he thought Democrats had opposed Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Trump answered, “Well, I think that some of it had to do with the election. They thought they were going to win. You know, winning the Electoral College is, for a Republican, is close to impossible, and I won it quite easily. And I think they are still recovering from that, but they are recovering now.”

By Josiah Ryan