Last mobile home park in Chesterfield could be moved for upscale apartments

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Families will be uprooted from their mobile home park in Chesterfield if the planning commission rezones the area to allow a developer to build a new apartment complex there.

Laclede Mobile Home Park, located near the intersection of Old Chesterfield and Wild Horse Creek roads, is where a developer with Florida roots wants to construct a state-of-the-art multi-family apartment complex with 298 units.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nations said it’s still early in the process.

“There will be a number of meetings with the planning commission to address the issues and talk in the meetings,” he said.

If the city planning commission votes to rezone the area, the developer would then have the right to buy the land that the mobile homes are on. Most residents own their homes but not the land. Approximately 300 people would be forced to move from the property, where they only pay roughly $400 a month to live and there is nothing priced like that anywhere nearby.

“I’m not strong in finances like a lot of people, but I have finances for where I was at,” said Winnie Hingherwitz, a resident of Laclede Mobile Home Park.

Hingherwitz said the mobile home park has been there 50 years. Chesterfield was incorporated 20 years ago, so if anyone is going to force them out, she believes they should be compensated fairly.

“I’ve heard if this goes through there will be assistance for residents, but I can’t speak for other people,” Mayor Nations said.

Laclede is the last mobile home park in Chesterfield. It may not match the newer buildings and homes around it, but it is home for many people like Hingherwitz.

“This is a comfortable place, but it’s small, it’s not stirred up and busy all the time,” she said.

The mayor said if this were ultimately approved, the soonest anyone would be forced to move would be summer 2018.