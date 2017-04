× Lightning strike hits tree and hurts man in Godfrey, IL

GODFREY, IL (KTVI) – A 50-year-old man was found near a tree that had been struck by lightning at around 2pm in the 5600 block of Roach Road. The man was doing vehicle maintenance nearby, but was not struck himself.

The lightning strike victim was alert at the scene and taken to Alton Memorial. He was later driven to St. Louis for treatment.

Fire authorities called it “A significant strike.”