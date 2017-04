× MetroLink security and turnstyle upgrades could cost millions

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Metro officials are looking at more security for bus and train passengers. They say putting a law enforcement officer on every MetroLink train car and at every station would cost $17.8 million dollars more a year.

Metro tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that money for a study of turnstiles and other possible changes would be an extra $20 million that would have to come from St. Louis County officials.