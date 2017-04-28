MSD cleaning drains ahead of heavy rainfall

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-With lots of rain in the forecast this weekend, MSD is making sure the sewers are ready to handle it all. Crews cleaning out debris in the sewers to prevent ponding and street flooding.

Localized flooding from storms can be very costly, so MSD urges customers to know their zone and risk of flooding. They’ve also taken steps to protect its Fenton Wastewater Plant.

In December 2015, flood waters from the Meramec River spilled over the levees that surround the facility. The plant was submerged in 6-feet of water and shut down.

MSD has since added bypass pumps to prevent that from happening again.