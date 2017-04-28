Parents of slain Springfield girl settle wrongful-death lawsuit with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – The parents of a 10-year-old homicide victim have settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing the girl in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that court documents show that Hailey Owens’s parents, Stacey Barfield and Markus Ryan Owens, settled the lawsuit last week for an undisclosed amount.

Forty-nine-year-old Craig Wood is accused of snatching Hailey off the street in Springfield in 2014. Authorities say her body was found hours later wrapped up in his basement.

Wood has yet to stand trial, but the News-Leader has reported he’s willing to spend the rest of his life in prison if, in exchange, the Greene County prosecutor drops his pursuit of the death penalty. Last week, Barfield said she wants prosecutors to take that deal.

