× Police search for missing and endangered O’Fallon woman

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – Police are looking for an endangered 38-year-old woman. They say Katherine Lazares suffers from severe emotional and behavioral disorders and can be aggressive if confronted.

Lazares is described as a white female, 4’11” and 120 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt with blue jeans.

She was last seen seen in the area of Twin Chimneys Subdivision (located off the S. Outer Road of 364 between MO K and Bryan Road) at around 4:30pm Friday.

Please call (636) 240-3200 if you have any information.