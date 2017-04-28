Private memorial service for St. Louis NAACP activist Ina Boon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A private memorial service is planned Friday, April 28 for local Civil Rights leader, Ina Boon. The St. Louis NAACP icon died in February at the age of 90.

Boon began working for the NAACP in the 1950's. Family and friends say she was a dynamic force in the fight for civil rights at both regional and national levels. She became the NAACP regional director for 11 Midwestern states.

For 35 years, she was a mentor who was tireless in her efforts to bring equality and justice to people all across the country. She played a key role with integrating the St. Louis City Fire Department.

Boon is survived by her son, Gentry Trotter, the founder of Heat Up St Louis, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Trotter says his mother was a woman of integrity who was very, very smart, and committed to her people.