Residents filling sandbags in Pacific to prepare for flood waters

PACIFIC, MO (KTVI) - The flood-weary town of Pacific is preparing for rising rivers. It was just 16 months ago that they experienced major flooding. The town still has sand bags leftover from that incident. A bagging station is already set up for residents to fill more this weekend.

The Lions Club is already filling sandbags for anyone who needs them. People are closely watching the Meramec river and the rainy forecast. The river is expected to crest to 29.5 feet by Tuesday. If that happens then waters will flood the streets in town and possibly flow into low lying businesses and homes.

FOX 2 spoke with the fire chief who has a warning for residents if they chose to stay in their homes. A local business owner in the flood zone who is being cautious and packing up his shop.

"They're going to have to make a decision, 'Do I stay or do I leave if the water starts coming in.' If they are going to stay, they are going to need extra food. Be prepared for the possibility of electric shutting power down." said Chief Rick Friedmann.

"What I feel bad about is the residents that get displaced from their homes. Here we move out of our building, but we get to go home, and they have to move out of their homes. If anyone needs help, contact us, we'll do what we can to help them." said Norbert Gildehaus of Gildehaus Comfort Systems.

The city has already blasted out their emergency calling system to alert residents on what to do. Police are also planning to go door to door in the lowest areas to hand out flyers with information to make sure everyone has a plan.