St. Charles County emergency officials prep for heavy rain and rising water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KTVI)- St. Charles County is preparing for this weekend’s heavy rains and the flooding of small streams and creeks the will likely follow.

Large puddles could already be found in the parking lots and the fields of St. Peters parks, like Brown Road Park where weekend athletic games have already been cancelled​. The park sits along Dardenne Creek.

Back in late December 2015, days and days of heavy rain caused Dardenne Creek to flood, eventually shutting​ down Interstate 70 in both directions with water covering the major highway.

St. Charles County Emergency Management officials prepare year round for these situations. They are ready to close roads or sandbag if necessary.

Officials remind​ residents to not drive through standing water.

St. Charles County roads that are prone to flooding include Salt River Road between Hwy 79 and Main Street and Mexico Road at Church Street St. Peters and portions of Route 94 in both West Alton and near Defiance.