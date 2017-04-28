× St. Louis businesses prepare for higher minimum wage

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Thousands of workers in St. Louis are preparing to see a jump in pay now that the Missouri Supreme Court has declined to halt the city’s new minimum wage, but some in the business community fear it will do more harm than good.

The court ruling means the city’s minimum wage will increase to $10 per hour once a circuit judge lifts an injunction, and to $11 in January.

Certified nursing assistant Alexis Straughter says she won’t have to stress so much about making ends meet. Joe Edwards, who owns several businesses in St. Louis, says the higher wage will make employees more loyal and reduce turnover.

But cafe owner John Chen says many businesses in his Dutchtown neighborhood are barely hanging on. He fears many small businesses will be forced to close.