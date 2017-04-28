St. Louis police arrest man wanted for decades-old Boston murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A cold case murder in Boston has been cracked nearly 30 years later in St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 52-year-old Carlton Henderson Sunday evening in south city. Henderson had been wanted for a 1988 double murder in Boston.

Henderson was picked up in the 4200 block of Swan Avenue, in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, police said. He initially gave a home address of Cave Creek, Arizona.

Henderson was wanted in connection with the execution-style killings of William Medina and Antonio Reis. Both men were seated in a vehicle in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood when they were shot.

Henderson remains in custody at St. Louis City Jail without bond as a fugitive from another state.

Boston police said the break in the case came via ballistics from a gun used in a Miami murder, which led investigators to Henderson.

According to Boston media reports, Boston homicide detectives traveled to St. Louis and have spoken with Henderson. There’s no word when he’ll be extradited back to Boston.