Student posts a photo of classmates on Craigslist and labels it ‘slaves for sale’

A high school student in Florida has been suspended after taking a photo of two female classmates without their knowledge and posting it as an ad on Craigslist with the title: “two slaves for sale.”

The ad posted Wednesday referred to the high school students as “slavegals” in “good condition.” It listed a sale price of $470.

The Craigslist post has since been removed from the classifieds site.

Skye Fefee, one of the girls in the photo, said she first saw the image when a friend sent it to her on Snapchat. By then, it had been shared and passed around by several students at the school.

“I feel disturbed by it,” Skye, a senior, told CNN. “It shows me that there is still a lot of racism in this school.”

The student from Fleming Island High School in the Clay County School District who posted it has been suspended, the school district said. Officials did not release his name.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination,” Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement.

CNN has obscured the faces of the students in the photo.