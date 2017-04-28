The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s Friday and that means it’s time for Kevin Johnson to tell us who’s coming to town.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the rundown!
- Loufest Early Bird tickets, Sept. 9-10, Forest Park
- Fall Out Boy, Oct. 21, Scottrade
- Megadeth, July 7, Family Arena
- Sublime with Rome, the Offspring, HCA, Sept. 10
- Blues Traveler, Nov. 4, Delmar Hall
- Needtobreathe, Oct. 21, the Pageant
- Bubba Sparxxx, Struggle Jennings, May 26, Pop’s
- Bill Bellamy, June 1-4, Helium
- Anthony David, May 27, the Grandel
- El Monstero, Aug. 26, HCA
- Kristin Chenoweth, Friday, Touhill
Trevor Noah, Saturday, Touhill
- Dinner with the Stars with James Taylor, Peabody, Saturday
- Little Dragon, Sunday, the Pageant
- Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Monday, the Pageant
- Trey Anastasio, Wednesday, the Pageant