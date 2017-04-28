The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s Friday and that means it’s time for Kevin Johnson to tell us who’s coming to town.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the rundown!

  • Loufest Early Bird tickets, Sept. 9-10, Forest Park
  • Fall Out Boy, Oct. 21, Scottrade
  • Megadeth, July 7, Family Arena
  • Sublime with Rome, the Offspring, HCA, Sept. 10
  • Blues Traveler, Nov. 4, Delmar Hall
  • Needtobreathe, Oct. 21, the Pageant
  • Bubba Sparxxx, Struggle Jennings, May 26, Pop’s
  • Bill Bellamy, June 1-4, Helium
  • Anthony David, May 27, the Grandel
  • El Monstero, Aug. 26, HCA
  • Kristin Chenoweth, Friday, Touhill
    Trevor Noah, Saturday, Touhill
  • Dinner with the Stars with James Taylor, Peabody, Saturday
  • Little Dragon, Sunday, the Pageant
  • Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Monday, the Pageant
  • Trey Anastasio, Wednesday, the Pageant