This year’s allergy season has some feeling like they have the flu

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Allergies can turn into sinus infections. Because the allergens are so bad this year, some are even feeling like they've been hit by the flu.

"Fatigue, body aches, sometimes a low grade fever, significant mucus that they are coughing up as well as blowing out there nose," said Dr. Molly Spire of Total Access Urgent Care.

The experts say the warm air that arrived in late February led to early blooming and that kick started allergy season. Pollen counts are extremely high. The recent rain isn't helping.

Allergists say while it washes pollen out of the environment, it first bursts pollen particles spreading allergens farther.

"Not only did we have the early spring, the early bloom, with all the tree pollens but with the rain and the wet weather we are seeing quite a bit of the mold allergies as well," said Dr. Molly Spire of Total Access Urgent Care.