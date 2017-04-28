You Paid For It: The politics behind a dangerous St. Louis County bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A dangerous bridge in Eureka may be a casualty of a political fight on the St Louis County County. It's a bridge badly in need of repair. It is in such bad a shape that the Eureka Fire Protection District limits emergency vehicles going across it.

The St. Louis County Council had given preliminary approval for the $2.5 million to fix it, at least $700,000 of that was from federal funds. Council member Mark Harder, who represents the Eureka area, went against Council Chairman Sam Page and his supporters, wanted for the job of County Auditor. Councilman Harder says all of the sudden the project to fix the bridge lost the Council's support. He believes politics is at play.

FOX 2 talked to the spokesman for the Eureka Fire Protection District. He describes the bridge as dangerous and says it is a victim of years of wear and tear. The District's Public Information Officer Scott Barthelmass says there is no question that the bridge needs to be fixed.

"You Paid For It" investigator Elliott Davis tried to talk to Council Chairman Sam Page about whether retaliation was at work. He didn't want to talk on camera, so that you could hear his answers.

Meanwhile Prosecutor Bob Mcculloch's office is investigating to see if the Auditor, who was backed by Chairman Page, meets the requirement for the job set out in the County Charter.

Councilman Harder says he'll keep trying to get money to fix the Lewis Road Bridge in Eureka