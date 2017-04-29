× 3 inmates charged in attack on Cook County Jail officers

CHICAGO (AP) _ Three Cook County Jail inmates have been charged with attempted murder following an attack on two correctional officers.

Sheiff Thomas Dart announced Saturday that the inmates also are charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a peace officer and felony mob action.

Dart described the Wednesday incident as a “brutal attack” that left the officers severely injured. He says the officers are still recovering.

Jail officials say the attack occurred as the two officers tried to secure a patio space in the jail’s maximum security section.

The inmates charged are 19-year-old David Bush, 20-year-old Taiwan McNeal and 20-year-old Terrence Lynom.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday. It was unclear Saturday if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.